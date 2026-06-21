Netherlands hit 100-goal World Cup mark, become eighth team in history

The Netherlands became only the eighth nation in FIFA World Cup history to score more than 100 goals at the tournament after a commanding 5-1 victory over Sweden in their 2026 World Cup Group F match on Sunday, June 21.

The milestone places the Dutch alongside football's most prolific World Cup sides — Brazil, Germany, Argentina, France, Italy, Spain and England.

A dominant display in Houston saw Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo score two goals each, while Crysencio Summerville added a late fifth as the Dutch moved closer to securing a place in the knockout stages.

The result also extended the Netherlands' impressive World Cup records. Ronald Koeman's side are now unbeaten in 18 consecutive group-stage matches and have not lost any of their last 14 World Cup games overall.

Brobbey made an immediate impact after coming into the starting line-up, scoring twice within the opening 17 minutes. His early double became the fourth-fastest brace in World Cup history.

The striker opened the scoring in the fifth minute, finishing off a move created by Tijjani Reijnders and Gakpo. He added a second soon afterwards, converting a cross from Denzel Dumfries from close range.

Sweden improved as the first half progressed and created several opportunities, with Viktor Gyokeres testing goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen on multiple occasions. However, the Dutch went into the break with their two-goal advantage intact.

Any hopes of a Swedish comeback disappeared shortly after half-time when Gakpo struck twice in seven minutes. The Liverpool forward first turned in another Dumfries delivery before adding a second with an inventive finish beyond Kristoffer Nordfeldt.

Anthony Elanga pulled one back for Sweden just before the hour mark after being set up by Alexander Isak, but the response proved brief.

Substitute Summerville completed the scoring in the 89th minute with a fine finish, sealing an emphatic victory and a historic night for the Netherlands as they joined the exclusive club of nations to have scored more than 100 World Cup goals.