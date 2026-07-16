'Never stopped believing': Lionel Messi after Argentina's 2-1 comeback win over England

Lionel Messi said Argentina "never stopped believing" after the defending champions fought back from a goal down to beat England 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final, sealing a place in a second successive World Cup final.

Reflecting on the dramatic victory, the Argentina captain praised his teammates' resilience and insisted he had always trusted the squad to deliver on the biggest stage.

"There were people who maybe didn't believe in this group, but I never stopped believing. I know what these guys are capable of," Messi said, as quoted by Argentine outlet La Nacion.

He added that the team's unity had once again proved decisive.

"This group, when it comes together and is united, always gives that extra something. They inspire each other and give their all," he said.

Messi also reserved praise for England, describing Thomas Tuchel's side as "a tremendous team" and acknowledging the challenge they posed.

"We faced a tremendous team, with great players and a great style of play. We knew it was going to be tough," he said.

Argentina trailed for much of the second half after Anthony Gordon put England ahead in the 55th minute, finishing Morgan Rogers' cross at the far post.

England looked set to book a place in the final, but Argentina responded with sustained pressure. Jordan Pickford denied Nicolas Gonzalez with a fine save before Alexis Mac Allister struck the woodwork.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 85th minute when Enzo Fernandez collected a pass from Messi and fired beyond Pickford to restore parity.

With momentum firmly on their side, Argentina completed the turnaround in stoppage time. Messi beat Djed Spence on the right before delivering a pinpoint cross for Lautaro Martinez, who headed home the winner in the 90+2nd minute.

The victory sends Argentina into Sunday's World Cup final against Spain, while England will take on France in the third-place play-off.

Messi said the comeback reflected the identity Argentina have built over the years.

"We did what we've been doing for years. We stayed patient, controlled the game, moved the ball around and created clear opportunities," he said.

He described reaching another World Cup final as an extraordinary achievement for the squad.

"It's incredible. We've reached another final. This group doesn't surprise me; I know them," Messi said.

The 39-year-old also said Argentina's recent success had been earned through consistency rather than fortune.

"Once again, we're among the two best in the world, and that proves that what we did wasn't by chance," he said.

Messi ended his post-match remarks with a tribute to Argentine football icon Diego Maradona.

"Surely Diego is enjoying this from above. It's a gift for him too, and a very special day," he said.

Defender Lisandro Martinez echoed the captain's sentiments, calling the victory "a gift to every Argentine" after the reigning champions overturned the deficit to keep their title defence alive.

"We leave everything in every contested ball and that's the most important thing. We're one step away, but now we're going to enjoy what we've achieved," he said.