New Delhi to host Asian shooting championships in 2027, eight Olympic quotas at stake

New Delhi has secured the hosting rights for the Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship 2027, a continental event that will offer eight quota places for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced on February 3.

The decision was confirmed through a letter sent by Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC) secretary general Duaij AlOtaibi to NRAI president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, according to an official release. The championship will mark the second consecutive time India hosts Asia’s premier rifle and pistol event.

The announcement adds to a strong calendar for Indian shooting in 2027. Earlier, the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) had allotted New Delhi the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun, scheduled for April that year, where 12 additional Olympic quota places for Los Angeles 2028 will be available.

Calling the development significant for athletes, Singh Deo said the twin events would provide Indian shooters with a major competitive edge. “This will be a significant boost to Indian shooters on their road to LA as now they will have two events with home advantage spread across the year, to win quota places,” he said, adding that the faith shown by the ASC reflected India’s growing credibility as a host of top-level shooting competitions.

NRAI secretary general Pawankumar Singh said the successful bid was the result of sustained effort and institutional support. “This is a result of the tireless efforts made by our entire team at NRAI,” he said, also acknowledging the role of the Sports Authority of India, the Ministry of Sports and other government agencies. He noted that the upcoming international tournaments would further strengthen India’s standing on the global shooting circuit.

India’s rise as a key destination for international shooting events has gathered pace in recent years. At the Paris 2024 Olympics, shooters contributed three of the country’s medals. Since then, major competitions have been held regularly at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi, including the ISSF World Cup Final in October 2024 and the ISSF Junior World Cup in September last year. The Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship 2026 is currently underway at the same venue.

With two Olympic-qualifying events scheduled in 2027, Indian shooters are set to benefit from sustained exposure to high-level competition on home soil.