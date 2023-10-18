In a thrilling World Cup clash on october 18 , New Zealand continued their impeccable run, securing a comprehensive victory over Afghanistan by a margin of 149 runs. Lockie Ferguson and Mitchell Santner starred for the Kiwis with three wickets each.

New Zealand, under the stand-in captaincy of Will Young, batted first after Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to field. The Kiwis posted a challenging total of 288/6 in their 50 overs, thanks to impressive fifties from Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips, as well as a late surge from Mark Chapman.

Kane Williamson, the regular captain of the New Zealand side, was forced to sit out due to a fractured thumb he sustained in the match against Bangladesh last week. This provided an opportunity for Will Young to step up and lead the team in the prestigious tournament.

New Zealand, regarded as one of the favorites to win the World Cup, has been in exceptional form, winning all three of their matches in the tournament thus far. Despite Williamson's absence, their batting lineup remains formidable, boasting the likes of Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips, who proved their mettle by scoring crucial runs.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, faced a daunting task when they came to chase down the target of 289. Their innings started off with promise, but the Kiwi bowlers maintained a stranglehold, consistently taking wickets and not allowing the Afghan batsmen to build partnerships.