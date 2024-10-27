New Zealand defeated India by 76 runs in the second women's ODI, on October 27 in Ahmedabad.

The win resulted in New Zealand levelling the three-match series 1-1.

The Indian batters struggled to perform whilst chasing 260 for a win, however, an exceptional Radha Yadav top-scored with 48 off 64 balls as the hosts were all out for 183 in overs 47.1 overs.

Meanwhile,Saima Thakor scored 29 while captain Harmanpreet Kaur made 24.



New Zealand's Lea Tahuhu and Sophie Devine took three wickets each while and Eden Carson and Jess Kerr chipped in with two wickets apiece.

Earlier, the New Zealand squad opted to bat and posted 259 for 9 with skipper Devine (79) leading from the front with a half-century and a partnership of 82 runs for the fifth wicket with Maddy Green (42).

Suzie Bates scored 58 while while her opening partner Georgia Plimmer made 41.

Left-arm spinner Radha (4/69) was the most successful bower while Deepti Sharma chipped in with 2/30.

New Zealand: 259 for 9 in 50 overs (Sophie Devine 79, Suzie Bates 58; Radha Yadav 4/69).

India: 183 all out in 47.1 overs (Radha Yadav 48, Saima Thakor 29, Harmanpreet Kaur 24; Sophie Devine 3/27, Lea Tahuhu 3/42).