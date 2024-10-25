New Zealand finished Day 2 of the second Test against India in a commanding position on 198/5 leading India by 301 runs on October 25, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

New Zealand was in benefit after left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner scored a career-best seven-wicket haul and skipper Tom Latham clinched a half-century.

Santner (7/53 in 19.3 overs) demolished India for 156 as New Zealand took a first-innings lead of 103 runs while Latham scored a fine 86 in the second innings and shared fruitful partnerships with Will Young (23) and Tom Blundell (30 batting) to guide New Zealand to 198 for 5 in 53 overs for an overall lead of 301 runs.

India were bundled out for 156 in the first innings courtesy of a career-best performance.

Earlier in the day, the Rohit Sharma-led side resumed their innings on 16/1 with Yashasvi Jaiswal (6*) and Shubman Gill (10*) at the crease. The duo got off to a cautious start and brought up the team 50 before Santner trapped Gill (30) in front of the stumps to get the first strike of the day.

Brief scores: New Zealand - 1st Innings 259 and 198 for 5 in 53 overs (Tom Latham 86, Will Young 23, Tom Blundell 30 not out; Washington Sundar 4/56). India - 1st Innings 107 for 7 in 38 overs (Shubman Gill 30, Yashasvi Jaiswal 30, Mitchell Santner 7/53, Glenn Phillips 2/26).