New Zealand scripted history on October 20 after the women's cricket team lifted their maiden T20 World Cup trophy, defeating South Africa by 32 runs in Dubai.

Captained by Sophie Devine, the squad lifted the trophy, capping off a remarkable day for New Zealand cricket.

Meanwhile, the men's cricket team, led by Tom Latham also marked a historic win, beating India by eight wickets at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, on October 20.

In Bengaluru, the Black Caps needed just 107 runs to win after a strong showing in the first innings, and their batters calmly chased down the target. This victory was particularly sweet for the men’s team, as it came after a disappointing Test series defeat to Sri Lanka.

Later, on the same day in Dubai, New Zealand’s women’s team celebrated their T20 World Cup victory.

Amelia Kerr emerged the star performed with an outstanding performance with the ball in the final. Her 3/24 spell played a crucial role in the team’s success, taking her tournament tally to 15 wickets and earning her the Player of the Tournament award.

During the toss of the Women’s World Cup final, Sophie Devine mentioned that her team drew inspiration from the men’s side’s victory in India earlier in the day.

Champions New Zealand won a huge cash prize of USD 2.34 million (Rs 19.6 crore). Moreover, first runners-up South Africa were also awarded a cash-prize of USD 1.17 million (Rs 9.8 crore).