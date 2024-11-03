New Zealand scripted a historic win by becoming the first team to defeat India 3-0 in a three-match Test series on Indian soil.

India lost the third and final Test by 25 runs, marking a historic low, in Mumbai on November 3.

However, India had been on an impressive run, winning 18 consecutive home Test series since their comeback from a 2-1 loss to England in December 2012. However, the streak came to an end in Pune, where New Zealand delivered a stunning upset against Rohit Sharma's side.

Meanwhile, India's biggest Test low came at the Wankhede Stadium.

Since 2012, India never lost a Test series on home soil before New Zealand's October tour. It is for the first time that India failed to win a single Test in a home series with more than two Tests.

In the series opener in Bengaluru, India were rattled out for 46 which was their Test total.

Chasing 147 to salvage some pride in the third and final Test after Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with a five-wicket haul, India delivered a poor performance.

Rishabh Pant's courageous knock on Day 3 was of no use as New Zealand rode on Ajaz Patel's heroics to script history.