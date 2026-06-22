Neymar raises hopes of Brazil comeback after returning to training

Brazil forward Neymar has moved closer to a return at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after sharing images from training, raising expectations that he could feature in the team's final Group C match against Scotland.

The 34-year-old posted photographs from a training session on social media on Sunday, expressing his delight at being back on the pitch. The update comes after a calf injury ruled him out of Brazil's opening two matches of the tournament.

Brazil began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Morocco before registering a convincing 3-0 win over Haiti. The victory put Carlo Ancelotti's side at the top of Group C and strengthened their chances of reaching the knockout stage.

While the squad travelled to Philadelphia for the Haiti fixture, Neymar remained at the team's base in New Jersey to continue his rehabilitation programme. He has since resumed outdoor training and participated in both fitness and ball-work sessions as part of his recovery.

Ancelotti had earlier indicated that Neymar was nearing a full return to team activities and could be available for the Scotland match.

A return against Scotland would mark Neymar's first appearance for Brazil since October 2023, when he suffered a serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay. The injury kept him sidelined for a prolonged period and disrupted his involvement during Brazil's qualification campaign.

The fixture could also mark another landmark moment in Neymar's international career, with the tournament representing his fourth FIFA World Cup appearance after previous campaigns in 2014, 2018 and 2022.

Despite ongoing injury setbacks in recent years, Neymar remained an important figure for Brazil during qualifying, contributing two goals and three assists in four matches. With a place in the last 16 within reach, Brazil could receive a major boost if their record scorer is cleared to face Scotland on Wednesday.