Neymar set to miss Brazil's World Cup opener after calf injury setback

Brazil have suffered a major setback ahead of the FIFA World Cup after Neymar was ruled out of the national team's upcoming friendlies and is expected to miss their opening match following a Grade 2 calf injury.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed on Thursday that scans revealed a partial tear in the forward's calf muscle, with team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar estimating a recovery period of two to three weeks.

"Neymar reported for duty yesterday here at Granja Comary, underwent all the medical tests, which concluded with an MRI scan revealing a grade-two calf injury, not just swelling. He is expected to be cleared in two to three weeks," Lasmar said.

The injury was discovered after Neymar complained of swelling in his right calf upon joining the national camp earlier this week. He missed the team's first training session and was subsequently sent to a private clinic in Teresopolis for further examination. Initial concerns over swelling were replaced by confirmation of a Grade 2 strain, an injury that typically requires rest and rehabilitation.

The setback means Brazil's all-time leading scorer will miss friendlies against Panama at the Maracanã and Egypt in Cleveland. His participation in Brazil's World Cup opener against African champions Morocco in New Jersey on June 13 now appears highly unlikely.

The CBF has not indicated whether Neymar could be replaced in the squad.

The injury compounds selection problems for head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who is already without defenders Gabriel Magalhães and Marquinhos, as well as forward Gabriel Martinelli, for the Panama match due to their involvement in the UEFA Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

Only days before the diagnosis, Neymar appeared relaxed when questioned about his fitness after attending Santos' 3-0 Copa Sudamericana victory over Deportivo Cuenca, replying: "What problem?"

The 34-year-old returned to Brazil's 26-man World Cup squad after being left out of Ancelotti's earlier selections, with the Italian coach insisting that only fully fit players would be considered for international duty.

Neymar has not represented Brazil since suffering an ACL injury in October 2023. With 79 international goals, he remains the country's leading scorer and is preparing for what would be his fourth World Cup appearance.

Brazil begin their bid for a record sixth world title against Morocco, with Neymar still racing against time to recover in time to feature during the tournament.