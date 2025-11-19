NIAPA announces 5th Northeast open table tennis tournament; Rs 6 lakh cash prize up for grabs

The Northeast India Academy of Performing Arts (NIAPA) has announced that the 5th NIAPA Northeast Open Table Tennis Tournament will be held from December 18 to 21 at the NIAPA Mini Stadium, Chümoukedima.

According to a press release, the tournament aims to promote table tennis in Nagaland while giving state players valuable exposure by providing an opportunity to compete with top paddlers from across the Northeast. The event will feature multiple categories including Singles, Doubles, Mixed Doubles, Under-21, Veteran Doubles, Best Duo, and Team Events.

Top paddlers from the region are expected to participate, with a total cash prize of ₹6,00,000—one of the highest prize pools for a table tennis tournament in the country. NIAPA managing director A. K. Yhome said the academy remains committed to building a strong foundation for table tennis in the state by offering competitive platforms, growth opportunities, and wider exposure. She added that the tournament reflects NIAPA’s long-term vision of uplifting sports and nurturing talent across various disciplines.

The four-day tournament will begin with the veteran, team, U-21, and individual events, with the finals scheduled for December 21.

This edition will also introduce a new category with special focus on Nagaland players. The “Best Duo” event will determine the top pair from the state, offering ₹15,000 for first place, ₹12,000 for second, and ₹4,000 each for the semifinalists.

Cash prizes have been announced across all categories. The Team Event offers ₹1,00,000 for the winners and ₹50,000 for runners-up.

In Men’s Singles, the top prizes are ₹25,000, ₹15,000, and ₹5,000 each for the semifinalists. Women’s Singles winners will receive ₹20,000, ₹12,000, and ₹4,000 each respectively.

Women’s Doubles will carry prizes of ₹25,000, ₹15,000, and ₹5,000 each, while Men’s Doubles offer ₹30,000, ₹20,000, and ₹5,000 each. Mixed Doubles champions will receive ₹30,000, with ₹20,000 for the runners-up and ₹5,000 for semifinalists.

The U-21 category offers ₹15,000, ₹10,000, and ₹4,000 for semifinalists, while the Women’s U-21 category will offer ₹10,000, ₹7,000, and ₹3,000 each.

Veteran Doubles winners will receive ₹15,000, runners-up ₹12,000, and semifinalists ₹4,000 each. Additional individual awards—such as the Best Naga Player of the Day—will also be presented.

The organising committee informed that each category requires a minimum of eight participants for confirmation.