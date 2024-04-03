The Sports Ministry has greenlit financial support for several prominent athletes, including a trio set to represent India at the upcoming Olympics, boxer Nikhat Zareen, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, and table tennis player Manika Batra. The decision, announced after a meeting held on Wednesday, underscores the government's commitment to facilitating the preparation of Indian athletes for international competitions.

As part of the approval, boxers Nikhat Zareen, Preeti Pawar, Parveen Hooda, and Lovlina Borgohain, along with their coaches and a physiotherapist, will embark on a foreign training camp in Turkey. Similarly, wrestlers Sujeet (65kg), Deepak Punia (86kg), and Naveen (74kg) will head to Russia accompanied by their sparring partners, coach, and physiotherapists to intensify their training ahead of the Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament scheduled later this month.

The financial assistance falls under the ambit of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), a flagship initiative aimed at providing world-class training and support to Indian athletes with medal-winning potential at prestigious international events.

Shotgun shooter Bhowneesh Mendiratta, who has secured a quota place for Paris, will utilize the support to train in Italy under the guidance of personal coach Daniele Di Spigno, in preparation for the ISSF World Cup in Baku.

Furthermore, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medalist Murali Sreeshankar's proposal to compete in the Diamond League events in Suzhou and Doha received approval. TOPS will cover various expenses for Sreeshankar, including airfare, lodging, out-of-pocket allowances, and medical insurance costs, among others.

Additionally, India's top-ranked table tennis player, Manika Batra, will receive financial assistance for her participation in the WTT Feeder Varazdin in Croatia. Her coach, Aman Balgu, will accompany her for the World Mixed Doubles Olympic Qualification Event in Havirov, Czech Republic.