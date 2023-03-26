Nikhat Zareen has added another feather to her cap as she won her second gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships on March 26. The 26-year-old Indian boxer defeated Thi Tham Nguyen of Vietnam in the final of the 50kg category at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi. This victory not only defended her title from the previous edition but also made her the first Indian female boxer after Mary Kom to win two gold medals at the World Championships.

Nikhat's journey to this historic moment has been nothing short of remarkable. She won her first World Championships gold medal in Istanbul in 2022 and followed it up with a gold medal at the prestigious Strandja Memorial tournament later that year. Last year, she won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, making her a force to be reckoned with on the global stage.

With her latest triumph, Nikhat has joined Mary Kom in the elite club of Indian female boxers to have won multiple gold medals at the World Championships. Mary, a legend of Indian boxing, has won six gold medals at the event, with her last coming in New Delhi in 2018. Nikhat's achievement is a testament to her talent and hard work and cements her position as one of the brightest stars of Indian boxing.

This was India's third gold medal at the 2023 Women's World Boxing Championships, with Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora also winning their respective weight categories. The home fans were thrilled to witness the Indian boxers dominate on the world stage.

Nikhat Zareen's win has once again put the spotlight on Indian boxing and its bright future. As she continues to break barriers and make history, Nikhat is inspiring a whole new generation of young boxers in the country. Her achievements are a testament to the power of perseverance, hard work, and dedication, and she is truly a champion in every sense of the word.