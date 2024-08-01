Indian boxing star Nikhat Zareen's quest for Olympic glory came to an end on August 1 as she fell to China's Wu Yu in a tightly contested women's 50kg round of 16 match at the Paris 2024 Games. The judges unanimously awarded the victory to Wu Yu, who now advanced to the quarterfinals.

Wu Yu established control early, dominating the opening round. Zareen rallied in the second, but the Chinese boxer managed to edge ahead. The final round saw Wu Yu secure her win with a commanding performance.

This defeat comes on the heels of Zareen's impressive showing in the previous round, where she outclassed Germany's Maxi Karina Kloetzer in a gritty pre-quarterfinal bout. The 28-year-old Indian had clinched that match with a unanimous decision, showcasing her experience and tactical acumen.

Meanwhile, India found success in the shooting arena as Swapnil Kusale clinched bronze in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event. This historic achievement marks India's third medal of the Paris Games and the first-ever podium finish for an Indian in this particular discipline.

Kusale's journey to the bronze began with a seventh-place finish in the qualification round, narrowly securing his spot in the finals. His teammate, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, narrowly missed the cut, finishing 11th.

In the medal round, Kusale held his nerve, accumulating a total of 451.4 points to secure the third-place finish. This podium appearance adds to India's growing medal tally in shooting at the Paris Olympics.