Indian pugilist Nikhat Zareen beats Patricia Herrera Alvarez of Mexico by a 5-0 unanimous decision to move into the quarter-finals of the 50kg division at the IBA women's boxing World Championships.

The Indian pugilist won the round of 16 bouts. Along with her, Manisha Moun (57kg) and Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) also made it to the quarter-finals.

Also Read: Assam: Lovlina Borgohain, Hima Das shine with their spectacular performances

On the otherhand, on March 20, Lovlina Borgohain, a bronze medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, and Sakshi Chaudhary advanced to the Women's World Championships quarterfinals with a convincing victory on March 20.

Sakshi (54kg) and Lovlina (75kg) both won by unanimous decision with 5-0 scores.

While Lovlina defeated Mexico's Vanessa Ortiz, Sakshi defeated Kazakhstan's Zhazira Urakbayeva to go to the last eight stages.

The Assam-born pugilist, who has two World Championships bronze medals under her belt, started the bout flawlessly, landing strong uppercuts and hooks to take control of the bout.