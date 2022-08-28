Assam's Nilufar reverberates 'Joi Aai Axom' slogan across the idyllic hills of Kashmir.

Nilufar Ahmed (20) won gold in the 65kg category of the 44th National Arm Wrestling Championships held in Jammu & Kashmir.

The tournament was held from August 18th to August 22nd, 2022 in the Ganderbal of Jammu and Kashmir.

Nilufar Ahmed is the daughter of Mustaq Ahmed and Safia Begum of Ambari, Guwahati.

She is currently pursuing Bachelor of Computer Applications (B.C.A). Specialization in Cloud Technology and Information Security (CTIS). from Assam Downtown University.

Earlier Nilufar Ahmed has also clinched the Champion of the Champions title at the 44th Kamrup District Arm Wrestling Championship held at Bihdia on 18 August.