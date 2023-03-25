Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora put on an impressive performance at the Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi, securing gold medals in their respective categories.

In the 45-48 kg category finals, Nitu Ghanghas faced off against Mongolia's Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg. The two-time World Youth champion dominated the fight from the start, with all five judges declaring the first round in her favour.

Despite a strong retaliation from the Mongolian in the second round, Nitu maintained her composure and secured the round 3:2 with powerful jabs. Nitu continued her aggressive approach in the final round, despite receiving a yellow card, and was declared the winner by the officials. This marks India's first gold medal at the tournament.

Meanwhile, in the 81 kg category finals, Saweety Boora faced China's Wang Lina. In a closely contested match, Saweety emerged victorious with a 4-3 win. The victory is a testament to Saweety's hard work and determination.

Both Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora have made India proud with their impressive performances at the Women's World Boxing Championships. Their victories serve as an inspiration to young boxers across the country.