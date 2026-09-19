No decision on Ajit Agarkar's future at BCCI AGM, says secretary Devajit Saikia

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet taken a decision on the future of Ajit Agarkar as chairman of the senior men's selection committee, with BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia saying the Board still has 15 days before the end of Agarkar's current term.

Agarkar's present tenure is scheduled to conclude on October 4. He chaired what could be his final selection meeting of the current term in New Delhi on Wednesday, when the selectors finalised India's squads for the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies.

Speaking to reporters following the BCCI's 95th Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on Friday, Saikia said the Board would announce its decision at an appropriate time.

"We still have fifteen days to go. Fifteen days is a long time in the world of cricket. We will take a decision in appropriate time and we will let you know about it. Today, there was no discussion on any individual," Saikia said.

The AGM did not take a decision on whether Agarkar would receive an extension or whether a new chairman would be appointed. Instead, the BCCI office-bearers were authorised to decide on the future of the senior selection committee.

The decision comes ahead of an important phase in India's white-ball calendar. India are scheduled to host New Zealand in a home series, while preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup are also expected to intensify over the coming months.

Speculation over Agarkar's position had increased after he did not attend a BCCI review meeting earlier this month. Saikia had subsequently said Agarkar was out of station when the meeting was convened at short notice and could not participate virtually because of connectivity problems. He had also clarified that no discussion on changes to the selection committee took place during that meeting.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has initiated the process of appointing a new junior men's selection committee. Saikia said the Board had received a large number of applications and expected to complete the selection process within the next 10 to 15 days.