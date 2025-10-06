No handshake, no mercy: India crush Pakistan by 88 runs for second win at Women’s World Cup 2025

The no-handshake trend continued, and so did India’s dominance. In a high-voltage ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, India defeated Pakistan by 88 runs to register their second straight win of the tournament.

Before a ball was even bowled, tension was visible. Captains Harmanpreet Kaur and Fatima Sana once again skipped the pre- and post-match handshakes not even making eye contact just like the recent men’s Asia cup matches between the two sides.

There was drama at the toss too, as confusion arose over whether Fatima had called heads or tails, but Pakistan were eventually awarded the toss and chose to bowl first.

India made the most of their batting opportunity, putting up a solid total of 247 in 50 overs. Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, and Jemimah Rodrigues made key contributions, while Diana Baig was Pakistan’s best bowler with four wickets.

Pakistan’s chase never gained momentum. Opener Sidra Amin fought hard with a fine 81, but the rest of the lineup couldn’t handle India’s disciplined bowling attack. Kranti Gaud (3/20) and Deepti Sharma (3/45) led the charge as Pakistan folded for 159. Kranti was named Player of the Match for her brilliant spell.

After the win, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said:

“Very happy, very important game for all of us and I'm sure everyone back home is happy as well. Our bowling was great. Kranti bowled really well, she was outstanding and Renuka helped her in getting the breakthroughs. We created so many chances, unfortunately we dropped it, but in the end when you win you are happy.”

With this win, India extended their unbeaten record to 12-0 against Pakistan in Women’s ODIs and 5-0 in World Cups. The team will look to carry this momentum forward as they eye a semifinal spot in the tournament.