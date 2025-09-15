"No handshakes, pure dominance": India outplayed Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 group clash

India produced a clinical all-round performance to register a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2025 group-stage clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 14th September, chasing down a modest target of 128 with 25 balls to spare.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan were restricted to 127/9 in 20 overs. Sahibzada Farhan (40 off 44) provided some resistance, while Shaheen Shah Afridi chipped in with a explosive unbeaten 33 towards the end. For India, the bowlers struck in tandem Kuldeep Yadav led the charge with 3 wickets, including a double strike in consecutive deliveries, while Axar Patel picked up two. Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah also claimed key early breakthroughs to derail Pakistan’s top order.

In reply, India’s chase was set up by Abhishek Sharma’s blazing 31 off 13 balls, giving early momentum. Tilak Varma played the anchor’s role, ensuring stability in the middle overs. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav steered the innings with an unbeaten 47, sealing the game in the 15.5 over to finish at 131/3.

The on-field triumph, however, was soon overshadowed by a dramatic post-match development. After the win, Indian players chose not to participate in the customary post-match handshake with their Pakistani counterparts a departure from long-standing cricketing etiquette and sportsmanship norms. The gesture quickly became the talking point, drawing intense reactions both online and across media platforms.

The sentiment among supporters was that India "gave Pakistan a fitting reply" on the cricket field and off it, applauding the Indian team for standing firm on a principled stand beyond just the game.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav clarified the decision in the post-match presentation:

"We stand by the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all, and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile"

"Few things in life are ahead of sportsman spirit. We stand with all the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and we stand with their families. As I said, we dedicate this win to our brave armed forces who took part in Operation Sindoor"

"Our government and BCCI, we were aligned together. The rest, we came here, we took a call. I feel we came here just to play the game. I think we gave them a proper reply" he further added

The no-handshake stance was described as a symbolic show of solidarity with victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, resonating with the national sentiment back home. While the Indian camp stood firmly by its decision, the Pakistan side was reportedly left disappointed.