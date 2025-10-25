No Messi in Kerala next month as Argentina match in Kochi delayed

Kerala will have to wait longer to see Lionel Messi and the Argentina football team, after the highly anticipated friendly match in Kochi was postponed. The event’s sponsor, Anto Augustine, announced the change on October 25.

The match, originally scheduled for November 17 at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, was expected to feature Argentina against a top international side. Augustine cited delays in obtaining FIFA’s approval as the reason for the postponement.

“After discussions with the Argentine Football Association, it has been decided to postpone the match from the November window,” he wrote on Facebook. He added that a new date will be announced during the next international window.

Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman’s office said it has not yet received official notification of the change. “We will coordinate with the concerned authorities and confirm the revised schedule,” an official stated.

Representatives from the Argentine Football Association had earlier visited the Kochi stadium to inspect facilities ahead of the match. Football fans in Kerala will now have to wait for the next international window to see the national team and Messi in action.