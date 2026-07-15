No more 10-team format: ICC unveils new roadmap for 2027 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on July 15 announced a revamped format for the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, introducing a three-stage competition as the tournament expands from 10 to 14 teams.

Co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, the 2027 edition will feature a new structure aimed at increasing the number of competitive matches while providing more opportunities for participating teams before the knockout stage.

The tournament will begin with a Super Series, involving the three lowest-ranked qualified teams. They will compete in a round-robin format, with the table-toppers advancing to the next phase.

The second stage will feature 12 teams divided into two groups of six. Each group will play a round-robin league comprising 30 matches. The top three teams from each group, along with the best fourth-placed side across the two groups, will qualify for the Super 7 stage.

The Super 7 phase will consist of 21 round-robin matches. The top four teams at the end of this stage will progress to the semi-finals.

In the semi-finals, the team finishing first in the Super 7 standings will face the fourth-placed side, while the second-placed team will take on the third-placed team. The winners of those matches will meet in the final to decide the 2027 world champions.