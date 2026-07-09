'No one expected him to be playing at such high level': Yamal hails Messi's World Cup heroics

Spain forward Lamine Yamal has praised Lionel Messi's remarkable FIFA World Cup campaign, saying it is "incredible" to see the Argentina captain continue performing at the highest level at the age of 39.

Speaking to a Spanish newspaper, Yamal said Messi's form had exceeded expectations despite his legendary status.

"Incredible. Everyone knows who Messi is, but no one expected him to be playing at such a high level. I am really happy for him," Yamal said.

Messi has been the standout player of the tournament, leading the Golden Boot race with eight goals. His campaign includes a hat-trick against Algeria — his first in World Cup history — and a goal and an assist in Argentina's 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt in the round of 16, helping the defending champions reach the quarter-finals.

The Inter Miami forward has also broken Miroslav Klose's long-standing record for the most goals in FIFA World Cup history, taking his tally to 21. Messi, who led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title and won the tournament's Most Valuable Player award, has now scored in nine consecutive World Cup matches.

Yamal, who inherited Messi's iconic No. 10 shirt at Barcelona last season, also paid tribute to fellow football greats Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo, describing them as players who inspired his generation.

"I am happy for Neymar, even though he is no longer here, and for Cristiano Ronaldo," Yamal said.

"They shaped the childhoods of all of us who are playing now."

Neymar bowed out of the tournament after Brazil's round-of-16 defeat to Norway. The Brazilian, returning from injury, made two appearances and scored once during the competition. Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup career also came to an end after Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain, with the 41-year-old finishing the tournament with three goals and becoming the first player to score in six FIFA World Cups.

Despite his admiration for the trio, Yamal said his priority remains winning the tournament.

"Anything good that happens to them will be good for me. That said, if I make it to the final, I want to win it," he said.

Yamal has gradually returned to full fitness after recovering from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for nearly two months before the tournament. After beginning the campaign on the bench, he scored against Saudi Arabia in the group stage and played the full 90 minutes in Spain's victory over Portugal in the last 16.

Reflecting on his own performances, the 2024 European champion admitted he expects more from himself.

"I had been out for almost two months, and it is not the same as when you have played seven games in a row. I need to keep touching the ball, keep playing and keep racking up minutes," he said.

"I think I can do better. I am very hard on myself. I am not satisfied with what I do. I have never been the best player in the group stage. I am not worried about that. I know I have opportunities to prove it. The closer the important matches get, the better I play."

Spain will face Belgium in the World Cup quarter-finals on Friday in Inglewood, California, with Yamal confident his side can deliver.

"I am feeling great. I am really looking forward to showing what we are capable of as a team and what I am capable of. I hope the match against Belgium will be a great one for the whole team," he said.