India’s 2026 T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav is currently not part of the BCCI’s selection plans, with selectors struggling to find a place for the experienced batter in the national team’s white-ball combination, ANI reported, citing a BCCI source.

Despite his recent performances in domestic cricket, Suryakumar is not being considered for selection at present. The BCCI source also pointed out that young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has struggled to find a place in the current white-ball setup, highlighting the competition for spots in the Indian team.

The source acknowledged that Suryakumar has been working hard and performing well in List A cricket but said there is currently no room for him in the national team’s combination.

“Surya is no longer part of our selection plans at the moment. We haven't even been able to find a place for Yashasvi Jaiswal in the white-ball setup,” the source told ANI.

Suryakumar, who led India to the 2026 T20 World Cup title, was dropped from the T20I side following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL), with Shreyas Iyer subsequently appointed captain.

The Mumbai batter, however, has been in explosive form in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27, delivering a string of impactful performances for Mumbai.

He began the tournament with an unbeaten 60 off just 21 balls against Hyderabad on November 14, helping Mumbai chase down 173 with a seven-wicket victory. His innings included six fours and five sixes, with his half-century coming in just 15 deliveries.

Suryakumar followed it up with an 82 off 29 balls against Gujarat, smashing nine boundaries and seven sixes as Mumbai chased down 199 in just 15.4 overs, winning by five wickets.

He also scored a quickfire 25 off 12 deliveries, including three sixes, in Mumbai’s 18-run win over Goa.

Despite his impressive run-in domestic cricket, the BCCI source maintained that Suryakumar is not being considered for the Indian team in the current scenario, ANI reported.