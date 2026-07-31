‘Nobody is selling football’: FIFA defends investment proposal amid global backlash

FIFA has sought to calm growing opposition to its proposal to create FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), insisting that it has no intention of selling football to private investors and will continue consulting its 211 member associations before any decision is made.

The clarification, issued on July 31 after criticism from several football confederations, came days after FIFA unveiled plans to establish FFE, a subsidiary that would oversee the governing body's commercial rights, including broadcasting, sponsorship, ticketing, licensing and tournament operations.

Under the proposal, FIFA would seek to raise up to USD 4.2 billion (£3.1 billion) by selling minority, non-controlling stakes in the new entity, which it estimates could be valued at around USD 20 billion (£15 billion).

The announcement prompted strong reactions across the football world. UEFA said its member associations had unanimously voted to boycott the FIFA World Cup and all other FIFA competitions in protest against the proposal. CONCACAF also expressed "deep concerns", citing insufficient consultation, a short review period and the absence of approval from FIFA's governance bodies.

Responding to the criticism, FIFA said it had "heard the feedback" from the confederations and remained committed to "an open and democratic consultation".

"Our planned consultation process was disrupted by incorrect media reports," FIFA said, adding that discussions would continue so that every member association could vote "based on facts".

The governing body stressed that FFE had been proposed to ensure all member associations could benefit from football's commercial opportunities "without the cost of either the spirit or the governance of FIFA or football itself".

"Nobody is selling football. This is not something FIFA would ever entertain," the statement said.

FIFA also rejected suggestions that any single organisation could speak on behalf of all its members.

"Everyone has the right to express their opposition and to seek further clarification, but no single entity can claim to represent all 211 MAs around the world," it said, adding that every member association should have the opportunity to shape its own future through FIFA's democratic process.

The organisation said FFE would remain permanently owned and controlled by FIFA, with additional commercial revenue distributed among all 211 member associations.

According to the proposal, each member association would receive USD 20 million in FIFA Forward Development funding between 2027 and 2030. FIFA said the increased funding would come from additional revenue generated through FFE's commercial operations.

It also proposed a voluntary FIFA Fast Forward Programme, under which each member association could receive an additional USD 20 million in development funding financed through external investment, while maintaining FIFA's governance structure and control over the subsidiary.

FIFA emphasised that the proposal would only move forward with the backing of a majority of member associations.

"Without the support of the majority of MAs, FIFA's commercial activities would remain unchanged. FFE would not be established," the statement said.

Calling the current proposal the beginning of a wider consultation, FIFA said all aspects of FFE remained open to approval, rejection or amendment by its member associations. It added that the initiative was built on three core principles: increased development funding, broader participation in football's commercial growth and "full self-determination through a democratic process" for all member associations.