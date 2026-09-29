Nongkseh cruise past Sawmer 3-0 to climb to third in Shillong Premier League

Nongkseh extended their winning run to three matches with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Sawmer in the Shillong Premier League 2026 at the SSA Stadium on September 28.

Kitboklang Pale, Mebankhraw Wahlang and Hardy Cliff Nongbri were on target as Nongkseh secured their third consecutive win and moved up to third place in the standings.

Nongkseh now have 13 points from seven matches, overtaking Mawlai, who have 12 points from six games. Sawmer remain sixth with nine points.

Sawmer managed to keep Nongkseh at bay during the opening 30 minutes, but the resistance ended when Kitboklang broke the deadlock in the 30th minute. He controlled a long ball with his chest, went past Khrawkupar Tamu and fired a left-footed strike into the net.

Nongkseh doubled their advantage seven minutes later. Hardy delivered a corner to the far post, where Mebankhraw rose to head the ball home.

Sawmer goalkeeper Pyrshangbanbha Dkhar, who has endured a difficult season, produced a much-improved display and made two important saves towards the end of the first half to prevent Nongkseh from extending their lead.

Nongkseh continued to create chances after the break, with Chesterpaul Lyngdoh and Shano Tariang both sending their attempts wide.

Sawmer's best opportunity came in the 70th minute when Wanshanlang Dkhar's long-range free-kick struck the crossbar.

Nongkseh eventually sealed the points two minutes from full time. Kitboklang carried the ball into the box before cutting it back for captain Hardy, who finished with a low strike.

Mawlai, currently fourth, will face fifth-placed Meghalaya Police at 3pm on September 29.