Nongkseh, Langsning share spoils in 2-2 draw at Durand Cup Shillong derby

Shillong witnessed a pulsating all-local contest on August 6 as Nongkseh Sports, Social and Cultural Club (SS&CC) and Langsning FC played out a 2-2 draw in their Group E fixture of the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Polo.

Nongkseh appeared to be in control after taking a two-goal lead in the first half, but Langsning mounted a swift comeback after the break to salvage a point in front of 7,891 spectators.

Langsning dominated the early exchanges and came close in the 17th minute when Nongkseh goalkeeper denied Dibormi Changlang Ki O Kassar from a free-kick. Two minutes later, Syed Ahmed found the net, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

Nongkseh capitalised on their chances later in the half. Shano Tariang opened the scoring in the 29th minute before Hardy Cliff Nongbri doubled the lead in the 38th minute after converting the rebound from Sheen Stevenson Sohktung's shot. The home side went into the interval with a 2-0 advantage.

Langsning responded immediately after the restart. Mebanshngain Kurkalang reduced the deficit in the 48th minute before Syed Ahmed made amends for his earlier disallowed effort by scoring the equaliser four minutes later.

Neither side could find a winner despite several attacking moves in the closing stages. Nongkseh finished with 54 per cent possession and won eight corners, but the match ended 2-2.

Before kick-off, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma received the official Durand Cup football from Lieutenant General Mohit Wadhwa, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 101 Area. The Indian Armed Forces also announced that 15 footballs would be donated after every Durand Cup match in Shillong to support the Chief Minister's Football Grassroots Programme, which aims to promote football among young players across Meghalaya.

During the half-time break, the 61 Meghalaya Girls Battalion NCC marching brass band from Auxilium School performed patriotic and popular musical pieces. The band recently won the North Eastern Region NCC Band Competition.