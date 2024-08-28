The North East Football Development Council (NEFDC) is considering launching an inter-club league and reviving the Dr T Ao Football Tournament as part of efforts to boost the sport in the region. These initiatives were discussed at the NEFDC meeting in Meghalaya, chaired by council president Lalnghinglova Hmar.

The proposed club franchise league, still in the early stages of planning, aims to cater to the North East's passionate football fanbase. This region has been a significant contributor to Indian football's growth, both at club level and in national teams.

Hmar emphasised the council's goal of fostering cooperation among North East states to develop football, acknowledging the varying levels of progress across the region. "There's a brotherhood that brings us together to lift this game in this beautiful region," he stated.

The NEFDC also plans to approach the North Eastern Council and the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region to restart the Dr T Ao Football Tournament for state teams, which has been dormant since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further, the council will request the All India Football Federation to name a national tournament after Dr Talimeren Ao, the first captain of independent India's football team and the country's flagbearer at the 1948 London Olympics. Hmar noted Dr Ao's significance, saying, "Dr T Ao represented all of us as the North East was undivided back then."

North East Football Development Council office bearers for 2024-28:

President - Lalnghinglova Hmar

General Secretary - Kipa Ajay

Senior Vice-President - Menla Ethenpa

Vice-President - Hamletson Dohling

Vice-President - M Ratan Kr Singh

Treasurer - Neibou Sekhose

Assistant General Secretary - Dr Sangrang Brahma

Executive Members - Amit Chaudhuri, Benel M Lamthiu, Gebin Kato, L Jyotirmoy Roy, Phurba Sherpa, Hiren Gogoi, Lalrengpuia, Cliff Nongrum