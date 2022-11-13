Assam continued to dominate the medal tally at the 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022 at the end of the third day's action.

Assam grabbed 17 gold, 11 silver and 9 bronze medals, putting them ahead of 2018 overall champions Manipur, who currently have 11 gold, 12 silver and 13 bronze, till 10 pm of final score boards.

Arunachal Pradesh races in the medal tally holding onto third position with 7 gold, 6 silver and 4 bronze,while Mizoram secures fourth position with 4 gold, 4 silver and 8 bronze as per the latest medal tally.

Host state Meghalaya stood at no 5 with 1 gold, 5 silver and 9 bronze medals. Nagaland also have 1 gold but are behind Meghalaya as they have 0 silver and 4 bronze.

Sikkim are in seventh place with 3 silver and 8 bronze, followed by Tripura, who have 8 bronze medals.

Assam's rich haul of gold medals is down to their swimmers' performances at Crinoline Swimming Pool.

Today's swimming champions from Assam included Angshuman Kashyap (100m breaststroke men), Disha Gogoi (100m breaststroke women), Darshita Baruah (50m backstroke women), Jananjoy Jyoti Hazarika (100m butterfly men), the men's 4x50m medley relay, and the women's 4x50m medley relay. They added to their haul of six gold medals from yesterday.

Sarungbam Athouba Meitei of Manipur won the men's 50-meter backstroke for the only swimming gold that wasn't won by them.