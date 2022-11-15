Assam has maintained its lead in the overall medals tally with 49 gold medals till November 14 at the 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022.

The North East giants will aim to keep their lead going into the final day as a number of events come to an end today.

The overall 2018 winners, Manipur, are not far behind with 45 gold medals, followed by Arunachal Pradesh with 31 and Meghalaya with 20, which is nearly seven times as many as they won four years ago.

The karate competition that began on November 14 saw many medals won, with Arunachal Pradesh taking home three gold, one silver, and one bronze.

Meghalaya received one gold and two bronze medals, whereas Assam received one of each kind.

On the other hand, Sikkim won one silver and two bronze medals, matching Mizoram, who is still searching for their first gold of the Games. While there are still many medals up for grabs today, Manipur got away with 1 silver and 1 bronze while Nagaland only managed 1 bronze.

Manipur won gold in the U-20 women's 4x100m relay with the team of Yaisana Loktongbam, A Anjita Devi, A Premita Chanu, and Chingulembi Chanu in 51.84 seconds in athletics, which is also being conducted at the SAI Training Centre. Meghalaya took home the bronze medal, while Tripura got silver.

Manipur won gold once more in the corresponding U-20 men's 4x100-meter relay in 44.05 seconds thanks to Md Dauad Khan, S. Arnold Meitei, R Tejkumar Singh, and M Bikash Meitei.

Assam and Tripura each claimed silver and bronze.

T Russia Chanu of Manipur won gold in the U-20 women's 5000m in 19:54.46 while Songmo P of Nagaland grabbed silver, and Lyntijingkyrmen Kharjahrin of Meghalaya earned bronze.

Interestingly, Simeon Marak and Albinus Rongpeit, both from Meghalaya, both cleared 1.80 meters to share the gold in the Above-20 men's high jump.

This indicates that there was no silver medal given out, and L Mangansana of Manipur received the bronze.