While on the face of defeat, Mizoram overturned the tables and overcame a 2-0 deficit to defeat Manipur 3-2, last night in the NEHU Indoor Hall, in the men's team finals of the table tennis competition in the 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022 held in Meghalaya.

The final match of the day extended well into the night as Mizoram, who had lost their first two matches to Manipur, fought back to win the gold medal and team trophy, which was then handed out by John F. Kharshiing, the president of the Meghalaya State Olympic Association.

The two states also competed in the earlier women's team championship, where Mizoram defeated Manipur after coming from behind once more.

Bronze medals were awarded to the semifinalists in both divisions, which were Meghalaya and Tripura for the women's competition and Nagaland and Meghalaya for the men's.

Meanwhile, three gold medals were won by Arunachal Pradesh on the opening day of the taekwondo competitions at the Assam Rifles Indoor Stadium in Laitkor.

Adit Tulang (junior boys individual poomsae), Khinsan Wangsu (junior girls individual poomsae), and Radha Bangsia were the winners for Arunachal (senior girls individual poomsae). Daniel Lalhumthanga of Mizoram took home the other gold in the senior boys individual poomsae.

Nishant Singh Hazari of Assam (junior boys), Ontey Khamblai of Arunachal (senior boys), Pansy Rampanzeli of Mizoram (junior girls), and Chultem Palmu Bhutia of Sikkim all won silver medals.

Additionally, those who placed third and fourth each received two bronze medals.