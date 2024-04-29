In a bid to harness and elevate the footballing talent of Arunachal Pradesh, North East United FC (NEUFC), in partnership with the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA), announces trials for its U-17 and reserve teams. Scheduled to take place at the RG Stadium from May 3rd to May 5th, these trials aim to unearth promising footballers and provide them with a platform to showcase their skills.

As per the guidelines set by NEUFC and APFA, players born between January 1st, 2008, and December 31st, 2009, are eligible to participate in the selection trial for the U-17 team. Meanwhile, those born between January 1st, 2004, and December 31st, 2007, qualify for the reserve team trials.

"The purpose of these trials is to identify and nurture football talents of Arunachal Pradesh and provide them with a platform to showcase their skills and talents," stated the club, underlining its commitment to grassroots development.

Interested players are required to bring copies of their birth certificates along with filled-up registration forms on the day of the trial. Registration forms are accessible via the official Facebook page of the APFA. The registration period extends until May 3rd for the U-17 category and May 4th for the reserve team.