Nestled in the picturesque landscapes of Northeast India, a region often overlooked, lies a treasure trove of sporting talent that is rewriting the nation's sports history. For years, Northeast India has been a breeding ground for exceptional sportspersons, producing icons like Bhaichung Bhutia, MC Mary Kom, K Sanjita Chanu, and the incredible Hima Das.

Geographically isolated and culturally distinct, the eight states of Northeast India have become a breeding ground for exceptional talent, producing a wave of extraordinary sportspersons who are leaving an indelible mark on the national sports scene. Here are the 10 sportspersons from Northeast who are making the nation proud.

1. Uma Chetry – Assam's Cricket Sensation:

In the heartland of Assam, a young girl named Uma Chetry wields her cricket bat like a magician, enchanting audiences with her exceptional skills. Hailing from Golaghat district, Uma became the first cricketer from Assam receive a jersey from the Emerging Asia Cup. Her meteoric rise highlights the region's untapped potential and the resilience of its athletes.

Uma Chetry is currently in Bangladesh for a cricket tour, but speaking to her coach, Mehboob Alam said that Uma Chetry belongs to a very poor family and she used to walk 7 km to the field to play cricket. Walking 7 kilometers to and from the field, she walked 14 kilometers every day to achieve what she has now. Belonging to a poor family does not mean you will be deprived; one must have talent to achieve success, as Uma Chetry did.

2. Vanlalpeka Guite – Mizoram's Football Maestro:

Mizoram, known for its undying passion for football, proudly boasts a rich talent pool of exceptional players. Among them is a talented young footballer, Vanlalpeka Guite, who has become the pride of the state. With skillful dribbling, precise passes, and an unwavering spirit, Vanlalpeka Guite has electrified stadiums and brought a new sense of glory to the region.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, footballer Vanlalpeka Guite said that hailing from Kharzawl district in Mizoram is not an easy task to be a footballer. "Since childhood, I have played many games, but football impressed me a lot more than other games. My journey and my dedication to football continued. I come from a small town. It is an honor to play for the national team. I didn't expect that I would be here, and it seems my dream came true by God's grace. Although I faced many problems,I want to play football as long as possible. My football idols are Lallianzuala Chhangte and Sunil Chhetri. Playing football is not just about personal success, but it is also for the country. I was the captain of the Under-17 team in the AFC qualifier, and in the last game, we played against Japan. I want to bring fame to my village, state, and the country."

3. Riyan Parag – Assam's Cricket Prodigy:

From the land of Assam, a cricket prodigy named Riyan Parag took the nation by storm. With his impeccable batting technique and fearless approach, Riyan captured the hearts of cricket enthusiasts across the country. Rising through the ranks, he made his debut in the Indian Premier League and represented India A, embodying the aspirations and dreams of countless youngsters from the region.

4. Saikhom Mirabai Chanu – Manipur's Weightlifting Wonder:

Manipur, a state renowned for producing exceptional sportspersons, gave birth to a weightlifting sensation named Saikhom Mirabai Chanu. With her unwavering dedication and unparalleled strength, Mirabai achieved remarkable milestones, clinching silver at the Tokyo Olympics and gold at the Birmingham Olympics. Her journey became an inspiration, showcasing the power and determination that flow through Northeast India's athletes.

5. Jintimoni Kalita – Northeast India's Rising Cricket Star:

Jintimoni Kalita from Mangaldai has emerged as a rising star in the sport. Representing Assam at the national level, Jintimoni gained notable recognition in 2023 when she was signed by the franchise team Mumbai Indians for the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League. Jintimoni's cricket journey began at the age of 12 when she took up the sport and started attending practice sessions with her brother.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, cricketer Jinti Moni Kalita said that she started playing cricket in 2018 at the Mangaldai stadium and practiced with boys there. Her coach helped her a lot. She struggled a lot but played well and got selected at the state level. In 2020, she played at the senior level and made good performances. In front of Indian former cricketer Jhulan Goswami, she did well in batting, fielding, and bowling. She never imagined that she would play for Mumbai Indians, and she feels good to bring name and fame to Assam and her town Mangaldai. In the Mumbai Indian team, everybody loved and supported her, and she played the whole season. She played with good players and is currently at the Mumbai Indian camp. She will continue to work hard and hopes to play in the Indian Cricket team. Her cricket idols are Jhulan Goswami and Harmanpreet Kaur. In Indian Cricket, she loves MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. She advises the upcoming generation to work hard and not give up within a year. Consistent performance is required in cricket, so they should keep practicing and never give up.

6. Arshiya Das – Agartala's Chess Prodigy:

Agartala, the capital city of Tripura, witnessed the rise of a chess prodigy named Arshiya Das. With her strategic brilliance and unwavering focus, Arshiya mesmerized the chess world. She became a national champion, clinching gold medals in prestigious tournaments. Her journey exemplified the region's diverse sporting talents, reaching beyond traditional disciplines.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Tripura's chess prodigy Arshiya Das said that she is 13 years old and feels challenged while playing with seniors in chess, but with practice, everything becomes easy. She is in standard 7 and practices chess almost every day. She has the senior national championship on August 16 in Pune and is confident of winning it.

7. Dipa Karmakar – Tripura's Gymnastics Maverick:

Tripura's love affair with sports reached new heights with the emergence of Dipa Karmakar, an extraordinary gymnast. She soared through the air, defying gravity with her awe-inspiring routines. Dipa's bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games and her remarkable performances on the international stage brought glory to Tripura and motivated countless aspiring gymnasts.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, gymnast Dipa Karmakar said that she has struggled a lot. Even after two surgeries, she continued to face challenges. Making a comeback itself is quite an achievement. For her, everything and every time is a challenge because she comes from such a small state and village where people don't even know what gymnastics is. These challenges have been her driving force. Without challenges, there is nothing in life. She also emphasizes the importance of support, stating that she has received support from everyone, including her coach who has been with her for the last 24-25 years, providing mental and physical support. Having supportive people makes everything easier. Sports have a big culture in Northeast, and sportspersons from the region, such as Mirabai Chanu, Hima Das, and Lovlina Borgohain, have been very inspiring for her. For the upcoming generation, she advises them to work hard because hard work always pays off.

8. Tarundeep Rai – Sikkim's Archery Virtuoso:

In the picturesque state of Sikkim, Tarundeep Rai has crafted a legacy in the world of archery. With his unwavering focus and relentless pursuit of perfection, Tarundeep has brought home numerous accolades. He became the first Indian archer to win an individual men's silver medal at the Asian Games, inspiring a generation of archery enthusiasts across the country.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, archer Tarundeep Rai mentioned that staying away from family is itself a great struggle, but one must struggle and play for oneself and the country. Sports are not only activities but also basic needs now. Sports are a must for every young generation. Engaging in sports not only promotes good health but also brings name, fame, and glory to the state and the country. Tarundeep is currently planning and preparing for the Asian Games, and his hard work is in full swing. He advises the younger generation to make sports their habit, as it will reap rewards in the future.

9. Aiborlang Khongjee – Meghalaya's Defensive Dynamo:

Meghalaya, nestled amidst the captivating hills, has witnessed the rise of Aiborlang Khongjee, a formidable defender in the world of football. With his resolute defending skills and unwavering dedication, Aiborlang has become a stalwart in Indian football, leaving an indelible mark on the sport. His journey showcases the region's immense potential in producing exceptional football talents.

10. Jeremy Lalrinnunga – Mizoram's Weightlifting Prodigy:

Mizoram, a state known for its rich cultural heritage, has also given birth to a weightlifting sensation named Jeremy Lalrinnunga. Despite his tender age, Jeremy made history as the first person from Mizoram to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. His journey symbolizes the untapped potential in the region and opens doors for aspiring weightlifters.

As the nation basks in the glory of these remarkable sportspersons from Northeast India, it becomes evident that the region's dominance in national sports is no mere coincidence. From Assam's cricket queens to Mizoram's football magicians, from weightlifting wonders to chess prodigies, the talent emanating from this region knows no bounds.

These exceptional athletes have shattered stereotypes and transcended geographical limitations. They have become beacons of hope and inspiration for millions of youngsters who dare to dream. With each victory, they propel the region's sporting legacy forward, carving a path of triumph and pride for future generations.

As the curtains fall on this chapter, one thing is certain: the Northeastern sports dynasty will continue to flourish, leaving an indelible mark on the annals of Indian sports history. The region's sporting revolution has only just begun, and with each passing day, it promises to create new heroes, new legends, and new stories of triumph.