Northeast shines at Asian Games as India begin women’s hockey campaign with 19-0 win over Uzbekistan

The Indian women’s hockey team began its Asian Games 2026 campaign in emphatic fashion, thrashing Uzbekistan 19-0 in its opening Pool B match at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara on September 20.

India dominated proceedings from the opening whistle, with Lalremsiami Hmarzote opening the scoring in the sixth minute. The Indian side raced to a 5-0 lead within the first 18 minutes before continuing its attacking onslaught.

Deepika Kumari led the scoring with eight goals, including six successful penalty-corner conversions. Ishika scored three, while Navneet Kaur and Lalthantluangi contributed two goals each. Baljeet Kaur, Neha, Lalremsiami and Sakshi Rana also found the net.

The victory also highlighted the contribution of two players from Mizoram, Northeast India — Lalremsiami Hmarzote and Lalthantluangi. Lalremsiami, a forward from Kolasib, Mizoram, opened the scoring for India, while defender Lalthantluangi also got on the scoresheet with two goals.

Uzbekistan struggled to create attacking opportunities, managing only one recorded shot during the match, which goalkeeper Savita dealt with successfully.

India added three more goals in the final quarter to complete the 19-0 victory and move to the top of Pool B.

The Indian women’s hockey team will next face Indonesia at the same venue on September 21.