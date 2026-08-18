NorthEast United complete comeback against Shillong Lajong to reach Durand Cup semi-finals

Alaaeddine Ajaraie scored a hat-trick as NorthEast United FC overturned a 2-1 half-time deficit to beat Shillong Lajong FC 5-2 in a thrilling Northeastern derby at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on August 7.

The victory sent the Highlanders into the Durand Cup semi-finals after they scored four times in the second half. The result also completed the semi-final line-up, with NorthEast United joining Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Sporting Club Delhi and East Bengal FC.

Heavy rain made conditions difficult from the outset, but NorthEast United adapted quickly and took the lead in the 11th minute. Ajaraie controlled a long pass from captain Redeem Tlang, beat his marker and calmly finished to put his side ahead.

Shillong Lajong responded nine minutes later. Figo Syndai found space in the final third before firing past Gurmeet Singh to level the contest.

The hosts then turned the game around in the 34th minute. Jota capitalised on a counter-attack, raced clear of the NorthEast defence, rounded Gurmeet and slotted the ball into the net to make it 2-1.

NorthEast struggled to regain their momentum before the break, allowing Shillong to take a narrow lead into half-time.

The second half, however, was a different story.

NorthEast restored parity in the 55th minute through Etyan Jesus Gonzalez Morales. Ajaraie then struck again three minutes later, finishing another attacking move to put the Highlanders 3-2 ahead.

Shillong tried to respond with sustained pressure and won a series of corners after the hour mark, but NorthEast remained dangerous on the counter. Ajaraie completed his hat-trick in the 69th minute after being set up by Jithin MS, extending the lead to 4-2.

The Highlanders then put the result beyond doubt in the 79th minute. Jithin, who had been a constant threat throughout the match, finished a flowing move to make it 5-2.

NorthEast managed the closing stages without allowing Shillong a way back into the contest, with further substitutions helping them see out the match.

The 5-2 win completed a dramatic turnaround for NorthEast United, who had gone into the interval trailing but finished the quarter-final with four unanswered goals.