NorthEast United FC’s Kalinga Super Cup journey ended in heartbreak after a tense 5-4 penalty shootout defeat to Jamshedpur FC in the quarter-finals at Kalinga Stadium on Sunday, April 27.

Despite matching Jamshedpur throughout regulation time in a game dominated by tactical discipline, Khalid Jamil’s side faltered at the decisive moment. After a goalless 90 minutes, both teams missed crucial penalties early on, pushing the shootout into sudden death.

NorthEast United had a lifeline when Thoi Singh Huidrom kept them alive, but Asheer Akhtar’s miss handed the advantage back to Jamshedpur. Ashutosh Mehta and Lazar Cirkovic kept their cool to seal Jamshedpur’s place in the last four.

The match itself was a cagey affair, with both sides prioritising defensive structure over open attacking play. NorthEast United threatened first through Alaaeddine Ajaraie, whose powerful 32-yard free-kick forced a smart save from Jamshedpur goalkeeper Albino Gomes. Jamshedpur’s forward line of Javier Hernandez, Javier Siverio, and Jordan Murray had opportunities but struggled to beat Gurmeet Singh in the NorthEast goal.

The second half mirrored the first, with few chances and plenty of tactical fouls disrupting the flow. Jithin MS came closest for NorthEast United, firing just wide with a volley from the edge of the box. However, neither side could find a breakthrough before the final whistle, sending the game straight to penalties.

Missed spot-kicks by Jordan Murray and Stephen Eze for Jamshedpur and early misses from Guillermo Fernandez and Michel Zabaco for NorthEast set up a nerve-wracking finish. Jamshedpur held their nerve longer, earning a semi-final clash against Mumbai City FC on Wednesday, April 30, at 8 PM IST.

Stephen Eze was named Kalinga Player of the Match, receiving the award from Dr Saswat Kumar Rout of the Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha.