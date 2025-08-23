NorthEast United FC retains Durand Cup with 6-1 win over Diamond Harbour

NorthEast United FC has once again etched its name in Indian football history by winning the Durand Cup for the second consecutive year, defeating Diamond Harbour FC 6-1 in a commanding performance at the summit clash on Saturday.

The Highlanders dominated from the start, showcasing superior tactics, clinical finishing, and relentless pressure that left debutants Diamond Harbour FC struggling to keep pace. Despite the giant-killer spirit of Diamond Harbour, who were aiming to become the first debutant team to lift the prestigious trophy, NorthEast United proved too strong.

This victory not only secures NorthEast United’s second straight Durand Cup title but also marks a historic achievement, as no team has successfully defended the trophy in the past 34 years.



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The win cements the team’s stature among India’s footballing elite and underscores their growing dominance in domestic competitions.

For NorthEast United, the triumph is a testament to their consistency, teamwork, and tactical acumen, while Diamond Harbour FC, despite the loss, gained valuable experience and recognition for reaching the final in their debut appearance.

The 2025 Durand Cup final will be remembered as a showcase of skill, strategy, and the enduring spirit of Indian football, with NorthEast United FC setting a benchmark for excellence in the tournament.