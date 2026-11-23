NorthEast United FC are set to play the first-ever Indian Super League (ISL) match in Manipur when they face Sporting Club Delhi at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal on Tuesday, November 24.

The match, scheduled to kick off at 7.30 pm IST, marks a special homecoming for several Manipur-born players representing the Highlanders, including Soraisham Dinesh Singh, Tondonba Ngasepam, Danny Laishram Meitei, Saikhom Thoiba Singh and Buanthanglun Samte.

For the players, the occasion offers an opportunity to represent their club in front of family, friends and home supporters.

"I'm so happy to be home. This is my hometown. Let's see what tomorrow brings. I hope we win," Dinesh said at the pre-match press conference.

The match also gives NorthEast United an opportunity to bounce back after their first defeat of the season. A 1-0 loss to FC Goa on Saturday ended their unbeaten start, leaving them with 11 points from six matches.

Head coach Juan Pedro Benali said the team was focused on moving forward rather than dwelling on the defeat.

"The Goa game is in the past. We can't change the result, but we can change some of the things we do on the pitch," he said.

Sporting Club Delhi, meanwhile, arrive in Imphal unbeaten in their last four matches. They have registered wins over Mumbai City FC and Inter Kashi, followed by a 2-2 draw against East Bengal FC.

Delhi's Carlos Fortes and Juan Peña, who have scored three league goals each, will be among the players NorthEast United will need to watch closely.

The two sides last met in April, when Delhi registered a 3-0 victory. Including Delhi's earlier stint as Hyderabad FC, the head-to-head record stands at three wins for NorthEast United, three draws and seven defeats.

However, the Highlanders can draw confidence from their league double over the opposition in the 2024-25 season, scoring nine goals across the two victories.

Beyond the points at stake, Tuesday's fixture carries special significance for Manipur, which has produced several prominent footballers for the country. NorthEast United will look to mark the historic occasion with a strong performance in front of the home crowd.