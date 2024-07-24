NorthEast United FC has secured the services of young Indian forward Ankith Padmanabhan from Bengaluru FC for the upcoming 2024-25 season. The 22-year-old striker joins on a one-year deal with an option to extend for two additional years.

Padmanabhan rose to prominence as a key player in Karnataka's victorious Santosh Trophy campaign in 2022-23, scoring crucial goals in the semifinal and against Maharashtra.

"This is the right club for me to develop as a player," Padmanabhan stated. "I'm confident I can contribute to the club's success. The fans here are incredible, so I cannot wait to see them in the stadium."

The Bengaluru native, son of former India international Padmanabhan, began his career at Ozone FC at age 9. He later impressed in the BDFA Super Division League, scoring six goals in eight games before joining Bengaluru FC in 2022.

During the 2023-24 season, Padmanabhan trained with Bengaluru FC's senior team and played a crucial role in the reserve team's Bengaluru Super Division League title win. He also netted two goals in two appearances in the Reliance Foundation Development League.

NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali expressed enthusiasm about the signing: "Ankith is a young, ambitious player with a lot of potential. He's fast, technically sound and offers a lot going forward."

CEO Mandar Tamhane added, "At NorthEast United FC, he has the right environment to learn from experienced players and coaches and become a top professional."