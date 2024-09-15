NorthEast United FC will kick off their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season with an away match against newly-promoted Mohammedan SC at Kolkata's Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Monday, September 16.

Returning to Kolkata for the first time since their Durand Cup victory, the Highlanders aim for a strong start. Meanwhile, Mohammedan SC will debut in the ISL after earning promotion as last season's I-League champions.

“We are playing against a good team with excellent players and a coach. They have a good stadium and special fans, who are very close to the action. We have a game plan in place, we need to keep calm and play our game,” said NorthEast United head coach Juan Pedro Benali during the pre-match press conference.

Benali stressed the importance of winning "small battles" within the game and maintaining a balance between attack and defence.

Goalkeeper and captain Mirshad Michu spoke about the team’s camaraderie and positive mindset. “We started pre-season two months ago, and the bond between our keepers is strong. We always support and guide each other,” Michu noted.

NorthEast United will be looking to secure all three points in their season opener.