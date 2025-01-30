NorthEast United FC’s impressive Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 campaign has been built on several key performances, and goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh has been at the heart of it. While Alaaeddine Ajaraie’s goals have drawn attention, Gurmeet’s consistency between the posts has been just as crucial for Juan Pedro Benali’s side.

The 25-year-old has played every minute for the Highlanders this season, making 52 saves at an average of three per game. His shot-stopping ability has been complemented by strong command in the box and accurate distribution. With a save percentage of 70.27%, he ranks third in the league behind Vishal Kaith (Mohun Bagan SG) and Hrithik Tiwari (FC Goa). His overall ISL career save percentage of 70.39% places him fourth on the all-time list.

Gurmeet’s rise to becoming one of India’s top goalkeepers has been far from straightforward. He started his ISL career with NorthEast United FC in 2019 but spent most of his time on the bench, managing just nine appearances in two seasons. The club released him in 2021, and he joined Hyderabad FC as part of their youth-oriented project. However, opportunities remained limited, with Gurmeet featuring in just one league match between January 2021 and November 2022. That lone start, a 3-0 loss to Jamshedpur FC, came only because a Covid-19 outbreak forced Hyderabad to shuffle their squad.

His breakthrough came in the 2022-23 season when an injury to first-choice goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani opened the door. Gurmeet stepped up, keeping four clean sheets as Hyderabad FC finished second in the league. The following season, he established himself as the club’s No. 1 and even captained them against Mohun Bagan SG.

His performances earned him a maiden call-up to the Indian national team in 2023. The move back to NorthEast United FC in early 2024 marked a full-circle moment in his career. Unlike his first stint, this time, he returned as the team’s undisputed No. 1. His presence has been instrumental in making the Highlanders a playoff contender under Benali.

On Wednesday, Gurmeet will go up against his former club Hyderabad FC, a reminder of how his career has transformed from a backup option to one of the most dependable goalkeepers in the ISL. The journey has been long, but for Gurmeet Singh, this is just the beginning.