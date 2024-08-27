NorthEast United clinched a spot in the 2024 Durand Cup final with a commanding 3-0 victory over regional rival Shillong Lajong at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on August 26.

The Highlanders secured their first-ever final appearance after falling short in last year’s semifinals. Early pressure from Shillong Lajong, driven by fervent home crowd support, was absorbed by NEUFC before they took the lead in the 13th minute. Moroccan midfielder Alaaeddine Ajaraie set up Jithin MS with a clever backheel, leading to a precise low cross that Huidrom Thoi Singh finished to open the scoring.

Shillong Lajong's best opportunity came in the 27th minute when Wadajied Kynsai Ryngkhlem’s deflected shot nearly found the net, but NEUFC goalkeeper Gurmeet made a crucial save.

Five minutes later, controversy struck as Ajaraie's initial goal was disallowed for offside, but after protests from NEUFC captain Miguel Zabaco Tome, the decision was reversed, putting NEUFC up 2-0.

Despite the early promise, Shillong Lajong struggled to regain momentum, while NEUFC maintained control. Lajong's hopes dimmed further when defender Ronney Willson Kharbudon was sent off in the 90th minute for dissent.

NEUFC capitalised on the numerical advantage in stoppage time, with substitute Parthib Sundar Gogoi sealing the win with a composed finish.

NorthEast United now awaits the winner of the second semifinal between defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Bengaluru FC, set to take place at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.