Northeast United FC stunned Jamshedpur FC with a 5-0 win at home on Saturday, marking their biggest victory in Indian Super League (ISL) history. The Highlanders, scoring five goals for the first time in a single ISL match, thrilled fans with a dominant display.

Alaaeddine Ajaraie opened the scoring just five minutes in, netting a powerful long-range shot after a setup from Buanthanglun Samte. Ajaraie struck again two minutes later, assisted by Mohammed Bemammer, doubling the lead and setting the tone for the night.

Jamshedpur’s troubles deepened in the 29th minute when defender Stephen Eze received a second yellow card, leaving his team with 10 men. Northeast capitalised, with young star Parthib Gogoi securing a brace. Gogoi’s first goal, a precise shot into the bottom right corner, came in the 44th minute, while his second in the 55th minute—a top-left finish—brought his ISL tally to 10 goals, a record for players under 22.

The Highlanders pressed forward as substitute Macarton Nickson added a fourth in the 82nd minute, finishing from the edge of the box off an assist by Hamza Regragui. Ajaraie capped the night with his second goal in the 90th minute, sealing Northeast’s historic win in front of an ecstatic home crowd.