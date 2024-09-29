Six Northeast states are set to battle for cricket supremacy in the 1st Senior Women's Interstate Friendship T20 Tournament starting tomorrow, September 30. Meghalaya Cricket Association is hosting the event at Pahamsning Cricket Ground, Nongkhrah, with matches to be streamed live on the cricheroes app.

The tournament serves as crucial preparation for the upcoming BCCI Senior Women's T20 Trophy, kicking off next month's domestic calendar. Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur form Group A, while Nagaland, Mizoram, and Sikkim will compete in Group B.

These North East Cricket Development Council (NECDC) states have made significant strides in promoting women's cricket. Last season saw milestone achievements, with Nagaland's Sentilemla Imsong scoring the region's first half-century and Meghalaya's Debasmita Dutta claiming its first five-wicket haul in zonal competitions.

Action will kick off tomorrow and run through October 4, promising an exciting showcase of emerging talent from India's Northeast.