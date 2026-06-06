Norway embrace Viking identity ahead of World Cup return after 28 years

Norway have turned heads ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a striking Viking-themed campaign featuring star striker Erling Haaland and captain Martin Ødegaard, signalling their ambitions on football’s biggest stage after a 28-year absence.

Photographs released by the Norwegian national team on social media showed players dressed in Viking-inspired outfits, carrying shields and swords. Shared in collaboration with renowned photographer David Yarrow, the images were accompanied by a simple warning to rivals: “Norway is coming.”

The campaign comes as Norway prepare for their first World Cup appearance since 1998, having secured qualification under head coach Ståle Solbakken, who was himself part of the country's squad at the tournament in France 28 years ago.

Much of Norway’s optimism is centred on Haaland, who has been instrumental during the qualifying campaign and remains the team’s biggest star. The Manchester City forward also shared images from the shoot, reinforcing the message that Norway intend to make an impact at the tournament.

Drawn in Group I alongside France, Iraq and Senegal, Norway will begin their World Cup campaign against Iraq on June 16 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The 2026 edition will be only Norway’s fourth appearance at a FIFA World Cup. Their best performance remains a place in the round of 16, achieved during their most recent appearance in 1998.

Norway squad:

Goalkeepers: Ørjan Håskjold Nyland, Egil Selvik, Sander Tangvik.

Defenders: Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer, Fredrik Bjørkan, Henrik Falchener, Sondre Langås, Torbjørn Heggem, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Julian Ryerson, David Møller Wolfe, Leo Østigård.

Midfielders: Thelonious Aasgaard, Fredrik Aursnes, Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Oscar Bobb, Jens Petter Hauge, Antonio Nusa, Andreas Schjelderup, Morten Thorsby, Kristian Thorstvedt, Martin Ødegaard.

Forwards: Erling Haaland, Jørgen Strand Larsen and Alexander Sørloth.