Norway make World Cup history with sons of 1994 team-mates in Iraq win

Norway etched its name into FIFA World Cup history after becoming the first nation to field three sons of former World Cup players in the same match, during its Group Stage clash against Iraq at the tournament being held across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The historic moment came on Tuesday when Erling Haaland, Alexander Sørloth and Kristian Thorstvedt all featured for Norway. The trio share a remarkable connection — each is the son of a player who represented Norway together at the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

More than three decades ago, Alf-Inge Haaland, Gøran Sørloth and Erik Thorstvedt lined up for Norway against Italy at the World Cup in the United States on 23 June 1994. Their sons have now recreated that unique family link on football's biggest stage, setting a World Cup first.

The landmark occasion was capped by a convincing 4-1 victory for Norway, with Haaland marking his World Cup debut in style by scoring twice.

Iraq made a confident start and threatened early through Aymen Hussein and Ali Al Hamadi, but Norway struck first in the 29th minute. Haaland arrived at the far post to convert a low delivery from David Møller Wolfe and give his side the lead.

Iraq responded before the interval when Hussein powered home a header from Amir Al Ammari's cross. However, Norway regained control just before half-time after Haaland's pressure forced a costly error from goalkeeper Jalal Hassan, resulting in an own goal.

The second half offered fewer clear-cut chances, but Norway extended its advantage in the 76th minute. Leo Østigård rose highest from a corner after an initial effort involving Kristian Thorstvedt and headed home to make it 3-1.

Haaland came close to completing a hat-trick late in the match after intercepting a misplaced back pass, only to be denied by Hassan. The striker still had a hand in Norway's fourth goal deep into stoppage time when his header forced Hussein into turning the ball into his own net.

While the result strengthened Norway's World Cup campaign, the night will also be remembered for a rare milestone that linked two generations of Norwegian footballers and delivered one of the tournament's most unusual records.