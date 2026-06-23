Olympic Day: Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hails India's sporting growth, Jay Shah backs IOC initiative

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on June 23 extended greetings on International Olympic Day, highlighting the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect while pointing to India's expanding sporting culture under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

In a post on X, Mandaviya said the occasion celebrates the ideals that inspire millions through sport and noted that India is witnessing a major transformation in its sporting ecosystem.

"Happy Olympic Day to everyone! Today, we celebrate the Olympic values of Excellence, Friendship, and Respect that inspire millions across the globe. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India is witnessing an unprecedented sporting revolution, empowering our athletes and encouraging every citizen to embrace sports as a way of life," he wrote.

Meanwhile, International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah expressed support for the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) efforts to promote health, well-being and community engagement through sport.

Marking the occasion, Shah emphasised cricket's global appeal and its potential to bring people together across borders.

"On the International Olympic Day, we are fully behind the initiative by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to harness the power of sport to promote health, well-being, and community engagement. With more than 2 billion fans around the world, cricket has the ability to unite, inspire and empower at an unparalleled scale," Shah said in a post on X.

Observed annually on June 23, International Olympic Day commemorates the founding of the IOC and the revival of the modern Olympic Games. Introduced in 1948, the day promotes physical activity, inclusivity and the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect.