Once unbeatable at home, India suffer successive test whitewashes as South Africa seal historic 2–0 sweep

Once upon a time, under Virat Kohli’s leadership, the India Test team at home was virtually a fortress. In 31 home Tests under him, India lost just 2, won 24 and had 5 draws. But now, with back-to-back home-series whitewashes first at the hands of New Zealand last year, and now a crushing 2–0 defeat to South Africa that fortress has been dismantled.

India hit a new low on Tuesday, 26 November suffering their biggest-ever Test defeat at home, beaten by 408 runs in Guwahati as South Africa sealed a historic 2–0 sweep their first series win in India in 25 years.

Chasing 549, India folded for 140, capping off a series where the batting never turned up continuing a pattern struggles that shaped the series. Across the two Tests, India managed just one half-century Ravindra Jadeja’s fighting 54 (87) and a marathon but ultimately helpless 14 off 139 balls from Sai Sudharsan, who was finally undone by Senuran Muthusamy. Only one score above 250 in this match and a glaring lack of technique, discipline, and temperament on surfaces they should’ve owned.

South Africa controlled the contest throughout. Simon Harmer, the Player of the Series, choked India's batting with relentless accuracy and big turn, finishing with six in the second innings. Marco Jansen broke the back of India’s first-innings effort with a brilliant six-wicket haul.

This 408-run thrashing is now India’s worst home defeat by runs, and the 2–0 scoreline marks just their third Test series whitewash at home. More worryingly, India have now lost five of their last seven home Tests a slump unimaginable just a few years ago.

Off the field, South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad made controversial remark by saying they wanted India “to really grovel” while setting the massive fourth-innings target — a remark that immediately triggered memories of Tony Greig’s infamous 1976 comment aimed at the West Indies.

It didn’t sit well.

Anil Kumble called it “disappointing,” adding:

“When you are on top, the choice of words is extremely important. Humility matters.”

Dale Steyn, too, wasn’t impressed:

“I’m not on that boat… Some things you just don’t say. Sorry Shukri, but that’s disappointing.”

But even with the noise around those comments, the cricket told the real story:

a South African side at its most disciplined and determined in years, and an Indian team staring at uncomfortable questions — about selection, balance, application, and a home record that suddenly looks fragile.