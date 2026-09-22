‘One last match’: Lionel Messi unveils special Argentina No. 10 jersey ahead of farewell

Lionel Messi has unveiled a special Argentina jersey ahead of what is set to be his final international appearance on home soil.

The Argentina captain shared pictures of the shirt on Instagram, featuring his name and iconic No. 10 in gold, along with a distinctive pattern on the back. “Último partido… Una camiseta para toda la vida. One last match… A jersey for a lifetime,” Messi wrote.

Argentina are scheduled to play three friendlies at home between September 21 and October 6, according to the Argentine Football Association. Lionel Scaloni's side will face Bolivia at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Cordoba on September 30 before taking on Burkina Faso on October 3 and Benin on October 6 at River Plate's stadium.

Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso are expected to feature in the October 6 fixture, which will give Messi an opportunity to bid farewell to Argentina supporters.

The 39-year-old recently announced his decision to step away from international football, bringing an end to a career with Argentina that began with his senior debut in 2005.

Messi leaves behind one of the most decorated international careers in football. He is Argentina's most-capped player and their leading scorer, having helped the team win the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 World Cup and the 2024 Copa America.

His international career also included years of near misses. Argentina lost the 2014 World Cup final to Germany and the 2015 and 2016 Copa America finals before Messi finally lifted his first major senior international trophy with the 2021 Copa America triumph.

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Messi scored twice in the final against France and converted his penalty in the shoot-out as Argentina prevailed 4-2 after a 3-3 draw following extra time.

He subsequently added another Copa America title in 2024 and extended his World Cup campaign across six editions, from 2006 to 2026.

A record eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, Messi will continue his club career with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer after ending his international journey.