Indian opener Smriti Mandhana, was named ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year, on January 27.

The India vice-captain Mandhana set new career standards in One Day Internationals, scoring more runs than she ever has before in a calendar year, racking up 747 runs in 13 innings across 2024.

The left-hander's tally was the highest among leading run-scorer in Women's ODIs in 2024, ahead of Laura Wolvaardt (697), Tammy Beaumont (554) and Hayley Matthews (469).

Meanwhile, Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai, who took his team to a new level with his right-arm pace bowling and multi-faceted batting game, was on Monday named the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2024.

Earlier, Indian batter Smriti Mandhana and all-rounder Deepti Sharma made it to the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year 2024 on January 24, with their names shining on the list.

The women's all-star team has three players from England, two Australians, two South Africans and one each from Sri Lanka and West Indies, besides the two Indians.